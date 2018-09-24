Petříček's nomination as FM should not be a problem
Jan Chvojka who is the parliamentary leader of the CSSD, told television host Vaclav Moravec on his show on Czech Television over the weekend, that President Milos Zeman had agreed to sign off on Tomas Petricek’s nomination as Foreign Minister.
Chvojka explained that CSSD President and Deputy PM Jan Hamacek had met the President on Wednesday last week at Prague Castle, and Zeman promised that it would not be a problem. Earlier this year, Zeman had refused to approve CSSD’s first nominee, MEP Mirosav Poche as FM, leading to a crisis in the ruling coalition.
Petricek is seen as Poche’s protégé, and is expected to work with Poche in his new role.
