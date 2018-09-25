Thursday, 27 September 2018

ČSSD suggests CZK 1200 increase in minimum wage

Prague Daily Monitor |
25 September 2018

Novinky.cz reports that according to Minister for Labour and Social Affairs Jana Malacova (CSSD), the minimum wage for next year will increase by CZK 1200. This is less than the CZK 1500 that CSSD had demanded from its partner ANO in the ruling coalition, but is a compromise from the CZK 1000 that PM Andrej Babis had suggested.

This change will be reflected next year. The minimum wage in 2017, was 37.3% of the average wage in the country, and is expected to be 38.35% of this year’s average wage.