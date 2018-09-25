Thursday, 27 September 2018

Paid sick leave for the entire duration from July next year

Prague Daily Monitor |
25 September 2018

Czech Television reports that the ruling coalition has agreed on implementing a paid sick leave policy for all employees from July next year. Currently, employees who are on sick leave do not receive any sickness compensation for the first 3 days of their illness.

Employees will now receive 60% of their basic salary during the first 3 days. The bill is expected to pass in the lower house of parliament, with the support of ANO, CSSD and MPs across party lines.

Along with the new sick leave policy, the government is expected to implement a new electronic sickness and disability form, where doctors will be able to share information with employers and insurance companies.