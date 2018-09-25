Zeman and Bannon disagreed on China
President Milos Zeman told Právo, that he disagreed with Steven Bannon, US President Donald Trump's former advisor, about the US' new trade war with China. Zeman who met Bannon and right-wing German MP, Petr Bystron who is of Czech origin, on the weekend said he did not agree with Bannon's defence of Trump's trade policies. He added that their meeting was about developments in the EU, Russia, China and international terrorism.
