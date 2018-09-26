Kapsch will challenge awarding of toll contract to PPF/Skytoll
Representatives of Kapsch, the firm that currently runs the toll system for the use of Czech highways, announced at a press conference on Tuesday, that they would legally challenge Transport Minister Dan Ťok's (ANO) move to sign a new contract with PPF/Skytoll.
Kapsch alleges that the transport ministry's new contract goes against the temporary injunction that the Czech Anti-Trust (UOHS) office, had initially granted Kapsch, when it first challenged Skytoll’s winning of what Kapsch alleges was a non-transparent tender process.
