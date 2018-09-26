Thursday, 27 September 2018

Pirates win student mock city elections

Prague Daily Monitor |
26 September 2018

The Pirate Party won mock city elections held at various Prague middle schools, on Monday and Tuesday. The elections were organised by the One Word in Schools project, which is part of People in Need, the largest Czech NGO.

The Pirates received over 26% of the vote, with the TOP 09 and STAN coalition coming second with almost 20% of the vote. ODS and the citizen's movement Praha sobě came third and fourth winning around 10% and ANO, which won the previous city elections came fifth with about 9% of the vote.