ČNB raises interest rate

Prague Daily Monitor |
27 September 2018

The governing council of the Czech National Bank voted on Wednesday to raise the interest rate by 25 basis points or 0.25%, effectively making the rate 1.5%.

The move was expected by economists and marks the fourth time the interest rate has been raised this year. The CNB was responding to the economic situation, with rising inflation, extremely low unemployment and a stable, positive macroeconomic outlook for the country.