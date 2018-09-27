ČNB raises interest rate
The governing council of the Czech National Bank voted on Wednesday to raise the interest rate by 25 basis points or 0.25%, effectively making the rate 1.5%.
The move was expected by economists and marks the fourth time the interest rate has been raised this year. The CNB was responding to the economic situation, with rising inflation, extremely low unemployment and a stable, positive macroeconomic outlook for the country.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.