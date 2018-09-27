Thursday, 27 September 2018

Astronomical clock set to re-open on Friday

Prague Daily Monitor |
27 September 2018

Prague's astronomical clock or orloj will reopen this week to the public, after 9 months of complex repairs. The opening will take place on Friday the 28th at 6pm, to mark St. Wenceslas' Day. The repairs were necessitated to fix previous repairs, and cost over CZK 60 million.