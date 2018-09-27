Astronomical clock set to re-open on Friday
Prague's astronomical clock or orloj will reopen this week to the public, after 9 months of complex repairs. The opening will take place on Friday the 28th at 6pm, to mark St. Wenceslas' Day. The repairs were necessitated to fix previous repairs, and cost over CZK 60 million.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.