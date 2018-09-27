Q-Recorder Android app fraud loss is close to two million crowns
The police are dealing with five cases of alleged fraud all over the country, that the Q-Recorder mobile app caused, totaling about CZK 2 million. The app which is available on Android devices, is used to record phone calls.
The police are currently looking for an unidentified perpetrator, who allegedly used a vulnerability in the app to hack into the mobile banking systems of customers of CSOB and Ceska sporitelna and transfer funds to other accounts.
Google has now blocked the app in the Play Store.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.