Thursday, 27 September 2018

Q-Recorder Android app fraud loss is close to two million crowns

Prague Daily Monitor |
27 September 2018

The police are dealing with five cases of alleged fraud all over the country, that the Q-Recorder mobile app caused, totaling about CZK 2 million. The app which is available on Android devices, is used to record phone calls.

The police are currently looking for an unidentified perpetrator, who allegedly used a vulnerability in the app to hack into the mobile banking systems of customers of CSOB and Ceska sporitelna and transfer funds to other accounts.

Google has now blocked the app in the Play Store.