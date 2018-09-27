Seznam.cz makes record profit
The Czech Republic's largest internet company Seznam.cz announced a record profit of CZK 1.34 billion on the back of an 11% increase in sales to CZK 4.12 billion for 2017.
Seznam attributed the increase to strong advertising sales, and an increase in digital offerings and television programming and receives over 8 million unique visitors annually. Seznam is owned by its founder Ivo Lukacovic, and is staving off increased competition from Google and Facebook.
