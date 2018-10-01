Thursday, 4 October 2018

ANO would win polls, TOP 09 wouldn't make it to parliament

Prague Daily Monitor |
1 October 2018

The latest Kantar TNS polls for Czech Television once again confirm ANO’s dominance of the Czech political scene as 29.5% of voters indicate that they would vote for PM Andrej Babis’ party, if polls were held now.

ANO gathered close to double of the Pirates who are second with 15.5%. ODS with 13%, SPD with 9% and CSSD with 7% close out the top 5 parties. The biggest losers are the Communists (KSCM) who are down 2.5% from their total in last year's elections to 5.5% and TOP 09 who are down to 4.5% and would not even make it into parliament.