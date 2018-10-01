ANO would win polls, TOP 09 wouldn't make it to parliament
The latest Kantar TNS polls for Czech Television once again confirm ANO’s dominance of the Czech political scene as 29.5% of voters indicate that they would vote for PM Andrej Babis’ party, if polls were held now.
ANO gathered close to double of the Pirates who are second with 15.5%. ODS with 13%, SPD with 9% and CSSD with 7% close out the top 5 parties. The biggest losers are the Communists (KSCM) who are down 2.5% from their total in last year's elections to 5.5% and TOP 09 who are down to 4.5% and would not even make it into parliament.
