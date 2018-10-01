Czech GDP growing, best among post-Communist new EU member states
The Ministry of Finance's latest macroeconomic report suggests that the Czech Republic's GDP per capita measured on a Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) basis is currently at 84% of the Eurozone average, and is expected to reach 85% next year.
This places Czechia ahead of all the post-Communist countries, and ahead of old member states like Portugal and Greece. The Czech economy has seen continuous growth, low unemployment and increased FDI over the last few years.
