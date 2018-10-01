Thursday, 4 October 2018

KSČM chief criticizes Zeman, says gov't is fulfilling Communist’s demands

Prague Daily Monitor |
1 October 2018

Communist party chief Vojtech Filip told television host Vaclav Moravec on Czech Television over the weekend that President Milos Zeman's invitation to Czech-German right-wing AFD MP Petr Bystron to visit Prague castle with Steve Bannon was against Czech national interest. Filip said that this was due to the AFD's rejection of the Benes Decrees.

Separately he said that the current government had fulfilled the basic conditions that the KSCM had put forward, to ensure that the government passed its initial vote of confidence, and that the KSCM would consider supporting the government's budget bill.