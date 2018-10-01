Law needed to prevent re-export of medicines
Adam Vojtěch (ANO), Minister of Health told Television Prima, that new laws needed to be passed to prevent the re-export of essential medicine from the Czech Republic. Prima reported severe shortages for certain essential medications, including those for blood pressure and diarrhea all over the country.
Vojtech told Prima, that the Czech Republic must take inspiration from Slovakia, and pass laws to prevent distributors from making a quick buck by re-exporting them, and instead hold them legally responsible for fulfilling local demand within a certain time limit.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.