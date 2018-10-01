Thursday, 4 October 2018

Law needed to prevent re-export of medicines

Prague Daily Monitor |
1 October 2018

Adam Vojtěch (ANO), Minister of Health told Television Prima, that new laws needed to be passed to prevent the re-export of essential medicine from the Czech Republic. Prima reported severe shortages for certain essential medications, including those for blood pressure and diarrhea all over the country.

Vojtech told Prima, that the Czech Republic must take inspiration from Slovakia, and pass laws to prevent distributors from making a quick buck by re-exporting them, and instead hold them legally responsible for fulfilling local demand within a certain time limit.