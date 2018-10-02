Thursday, 4 October 2018

ČSSD has much to lose in this weekend's elections

2 October 2018

Hospodarske noviny reports that the Social Democrats (CSSD) have the most to lose from amongst the major political parties at the upcoming communal and senate elections, as the party has failed to attract any new voters.

Should the CSSD do as badly as current opinion polls are suggesting, there is a chance a power struggle within the party will occur as leader Jan Hamacek weakens, and vice president Jiri Zimola grows stronger.

The CSSD is currently a junior partner with ANO in the ruling coalition, but not all factions within the party wanted the CSSD government, and many continue to oppose the idea.