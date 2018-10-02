ČSSD has much to lose in this weekend's elections
Hospodarske noviny reports that the Social Democrats (CSSD) have the most to lose from amongst the major political parties at the upcoming communal and senate elections, as the party has failed to attract any new voters.
Should the CSSD do as badly as current opinion polls are suggesting, there is a chance a power struggle within the party will occur as leader Jan Hamacek weakens, and vice president Jiri Zimola grows stronger.
The CSSD is currently a junior partner with ANO in the ruling coalition, but not all factions within the party wanted the CSSD government, and many continue to oppose the idea.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.