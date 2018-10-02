Thursday, 4 October 2018

200 people protest appointment to Radio and TV Council

Prague Daily Monitor |
2 October 2018

Lidovky.cz reports that over 200 people demonstrated on Prague's Malostranska Square on Monday against the nomination of Petr Stepanek to the Czech Council for Radio and Television Broadcasting.

Stepanek who has served on the council before, and been its vice president, was a political appointee of ANO to the council and is a former ODS politician.

The protesters addressed an open letter to the chamber of deputies protesting his appointment, suggesting that Stepanek would not pursue a politically independent agenda, and would impact the independence of Czech Television.