Ex-minister Stropnický resigns as MP and quits ANO
Actor and Diplomat Martin Stropnicky who served as Defence and Foreign Minister in the previous government for ANO, resigned as MP on Monday and gave up his vice president's position in ANO. ANO's parliamentary leader, Jaroslav Faltynek, confirmed this to Novinky.cz.
Stropnicky did this in preparation for his departure to Israel, where he is expected to take the up the post of Ambassador shortly. A prominent face of ANO over the past few years, Stropnicky took a lower profile in the last year, choosing a diplomatic posting over a political position.
In the 90’s Stropnicky served as Ambassador to Italy and Portugal amongst other places.
