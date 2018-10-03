Czechia has the most expensive real estate in Europe for its inhabitants
A study published by consulting firm Deloitte confirms what most locals in Prague fear as true. An average inhabitant of the Czech Republic would have to save for 11.3 years to buy an average apartment in the country.
This is the highest in Europe, and takes into account how long it would take someone on an average salary to buy an apartment priced at the average rate for the country. Belgium and Denmark have the shortest times, and the UK, France and Poland follow Czechia at the top.
Prague's average rental rate of CZK 335 per m2, is much higher than in other CEE capitals like Budapest, Berlin or Vienna.
