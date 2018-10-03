Thursday, 4 October 2018

MPs pass resolution rejecting EP vote against Hungary

Prague Daily Monitor |
3 October 2018

The Chamber of Deputies passed a resolution on Tuesday that criticized the European Parliament's vote which could lead to Article 7 proceedings against Hungary. The resolution was proposed by ODS MP Jan Skopecek, and received multi-party support from ANO and SPD amongst others. The resolution criticized the EP vote for interfering with the sovereignty of Hungary. Several Czech MEPs supported the EP resolution against Hungary last month.