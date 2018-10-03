Petříček says Poche will finish at Foreign Ministry
Tomas Petricek of the CSSD who was officially nominated to the post of Foreign Minister by the PM Andrej Babis (ANO) within the ruling coalition, said that his mentor and former CSSD nominee for the post, MEP Miroslav Poche will finish at the Foreign Ministry shortly.
Poche is currently a political secretary at the ministry, a move that was necessitated by President Milos Zeman’s refusal to appoint him minister. Petricek told Czech Television, that Poche was in the role to aid party leader and Defence Minister Jan Hamacek who took on the additional role as Foreign Minister in the meanwhile, and, once Petricek takes over, Poche will not be needed.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.