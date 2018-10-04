Thursday, 4 October 2018

Czech drivers must pay fines and penalties from other EU countries

Prague Daily Monitor |
iDNES.cz reports that Czech drivers are now receiving penalties and fines for traffic offences committed in other EU countries in the mail, and must pay them. This is possible due to the EUCARIS information sharing system between EU countries which contains information about drivers and car owners, to which Czechia also contributes and obtains data.

In previous years Czech drivers did not have to worry about cameras and postpaid fines, because the system was not completely functional and fines rarely made it across borders. Austria and France are where most Czech drivers committed offences in 2017, and the Czech authorities are mostly seeking Polish drivers for offences committed in the country last year.