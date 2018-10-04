Thursday, 4 October 2018

Deadly green mamba snake on the loose in Prague

Prague Daily Monitor |
4 October 2018

A highly poisonous green mamba snake which escaped from its owner on Tuesday in the Hlubočepy district of Prague 5 continues to be on the loose as police and experts look for it. The snake bit a woman, thought to be its owner on Monday.

She was placed in an artificial coma, after being administered antivenom, and it is unclear what her condition is. Police in Prague 5 have warned nearby residents and evacuated the building where the snake escaped from. It is thought the snake will seek warm and humid conditions, and is most likely still somewhere in the building.