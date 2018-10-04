Macedonian President Ďorge Ivanov begins state visit
Macedonian President Ďorge Ivanov began a state visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday. Ivanov will meet with President Milos Zeman on Thursday, and with PM Andrej Babis and MPs on Friday. He is expected to discuss the results of the recent referendum about Macedonia’s name change, and its prospective NATO and EU membership with Czech politicians.
