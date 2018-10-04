Schwarzenberg has pneumonia, can't campaign
Former Foreign Minister and TOP 09 politician has pneumonia and is unable to get out of bed, he announced on his Facebook page. Schwarzenberg who is a darling of Prague's cafe circles, founded TOP 09, and his presence in the last week of campaigning, for the upcoming communal elections will be sorely missed. Schwarzenberg made the news in the previous weeks for falling in parliament. It is unclear if his ailment is related to the fall.
