Monday, 8 October 2018

Communal and Senatorial elections begin today

Prague Daily Monitor |
5 October 2018

The country goes to the polls this weekend as citizens decide on 27 senate seats and the governance of municipalities and cities across the country.

The polls are seen as a major test for the grassroots strength of the ruling ANO party, and their ability to make inroads at the local level. The ODS and Pirates are hoping to extend their gains made at last year's national elections, as other major parties including CSSD and TOP 09 fight for survival.

Many analysts are predicting a redrawing of political allegiances and a major consolidation on the right, after the elections.