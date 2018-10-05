Monday, 8 October 2018

Zeman agrees on Aleš Michl for ČNB board

Prague Daily Monitor |
President Milos Zeman also told TV Barrandov on Thursday, that he is willing to name economist Ales Michl to the board of the Czech National Bank in November.

Michl who serves as an external adviser to Prime Minister Andrej Babis, will replace current CNB Vice Governor Mojmir Hampl who has finished his maximum two terms. Another board member, Vladimir Tomsik will also finish shortly, and it is expected that his replacement will come from within the bank.