Monday, 8 October 2018

Zeman to name Petříček foreign minister next week

Prague Daily Monitor |
5 October 2018

President Milos Zeman told TV Barrandov on Thursday that he expects to name Tomas Petříček (ČSSD) Foreign Minister next week. Petříček's appointment will bring some much needed stability to the ministry, after the Miroslav Poche saga which dragged on for many months and led to foreign diplomats commenting negatively on the situation at the ministry.