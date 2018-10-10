Wednesday, 10 October 2018

Former presidential candidate Drahoš wins senate race in first round

Prague Daily Monitor |
8 October 2018

Academic turned politician Jiří Drahoš won the senate race in Prague 4, and secured a comfortable victory with a simple majority (52.65%) of the votes. Drahoš ran unsuccessfully for President against Miloš Zeman earlier this year, but had a much more successful senate race as a joint candidate for TOP 09, Greens, STAN and KDU-ČSL. Drahoš beat incumbent Senator Eva Syková (ANO) who only got 13% of the vote.