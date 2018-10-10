Former presidential candidate Drahoš wins senate race in first round
Academic turned politician Jiří Drahoš won the senate race in Prague 4, and secured a comfortable victory with a simple majority (52.65%) of the votes. Drahoš ran unsuccessfully for President against Miloš Zeman earlier this year, but had a much more successful senate race as a joint candidate for TOP 09, Greens, STAN and KDU-ČSL. Drahoš beat incumbent Senator Eva Syková (ANO) who only got 13% of the vote.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.