Wednesday, 10 October 2018

Forum 2000 begins

Prague Daily Monitor |
8 October 2018

The 22nd annual Forum 2000 conference got underway on Sunday at the Prague Crossroads venue. The conference, which was founded by the late President Václav Havel, aims at keeping his legacy and the spirit of democracy alive. This year's conference focuses on the need for a critical update to democracy, and will feature speakers from all over the world, including Norman Eisen, the former US Ambassador to Czechia, and Michael Abramowitz, President of Freedom House.