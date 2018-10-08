No place in Prague for left-wing politics
For the first time since communism, neither the Social Democrats (CSSD) nor the Communists (KSCM) will have a place at the city hall table.
Prague's reputation for liberal, right-leaning politics is well known, but the inability of both the parties to get to the 5% threshold (KSCM got 3.26% and CSSD 2.87%) signifies the wipe out of the left in the city's political imagination.
CSSD's string of poor results across the country, confirm the party's decline after last year's national elections, and threaten its long-term existence.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.