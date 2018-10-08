Wednesday, 10 October 2018

No place in Prague for left-wing politics

Prague Daily Monitor |
8 October 2018

For the first time since communism, neither the Social Democrats (CSSD) nor the Communists (KSCM) will have a place at the city hall table.

Prague's reputation for liberal, right-leaning politics is well known, but the inability of both the parties to get to the 5% threshold (KSCM got 3.26% and CSSD 2.87%) signifies the wipe out of the left in the city's political imagination.

CSSD's string of poor results across the country, confirm the party's decline after last year's national elections, and threaten its long-term existence.