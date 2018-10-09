Biggest Czech banking merger being mulled
Hospodarske Noviny reports that Moneta Money Bank (formerly GE Money Bank) has agreed with PPF, the owner of the Home Credit mortgage lender and Air Bank to acquire its banking and lending in businesses in Czechia and Slovakia.
Moneta is currently the sixth largest bank on the Czech market, and the combined entity would be the second largest lender in the Czechia, challenging established players like CSOB, Ceska sporitelna and Komercni banka.
Moneta currently has a million clients, Air Bank has 637,000 and Home Credit has 469,00 clients. The combined entity will keep the Air Bank moniker.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.