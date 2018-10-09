Diesel and petrol prices highest in the last 4 years
iDNES.cz reports that the price of fuel in the Czech Republic is now at its highest since December 2014. Based on data from CCA, the current average price in the country of petrol is CZK 33.68 and CZK 33.05 for diesel. Analysts attribute this to the twin effects of high crude prices, which crossed USD 85 per barel, and the weakening of the Czech crown against the US dollar to approximately CZK 22.42.
