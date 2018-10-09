Prague 10 sees major changes
The city's largest district saw a major political reshuffle as the established parties were pushed to wayside and the citizens group VLASTA and the Pirates won the district. VLASTA which is led by Senator Renata Chmelová got 11 seats, and the Pirates 10, beating the ODS and ANO who got 8 and 7 seats respectively in the 45 member house.
It is logical to assume that the Pirates and VLASTA will govern together, especially given the fact that Olga Richterova, a former councilwoman from Prague 10 and VLASTA member, is now an MP and national vice president of the Pirates. It is unclear where the other 2 seats needed to form a majority will come from.
