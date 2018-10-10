Wednesday, 10 October 2018

Electricity prices to rise, time to sign fixed contracts

Prague Daily Monitor |
10 October 2018

Právo reports that electricity prices in the country are set to rise by approximately 10% over the fall, and into the next year, as demand sores. This is largely due to increasing global oil and gas prices, and the increased cost of carbon credits in the emissions trading system.

Analysts suggest that household customers should sign fixed contracts with energy providers, that lock-in prices for a set period. This will ensure that the rise of prices on commodity exchanges will not affect customers immediately.