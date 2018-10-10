Kellner could possibly seek control of new Air Bank entity
Hospodářské noviny reports that shareholders fear that Petr Kellner whose Air Bank and Home Credit entities will merge with Moneta Money Bank (formerly GE Money Bank) to form the third largest Czech banking entity could possibly want more than just the one-quarter share he will get in the merged entity.
Calling the deal a "foot in the door" HN says, that based on Kellner's past behaviour with shareholders of O2, which his firm acquired, it is no wonder that Moneta's share price fell, when the deal was announced, as shareholder's sold stocks.
