ODS, KDU-ČSL, ČSSD & Pirates take Brno
In a major upset to ANO which won the Brno city hall elections, the ODS, KDU-CSL, CSSD and the Pirates formed a grand coalition of the losers, to take control of the city on Tuesday.
ANO which emerged as the largest party with 18 seats, was outsmarted by the grand coalition as it struggled to make a deal with the ODS which was second with 14 seats. Marketa Vankova of the ODS will be new mayor.
Current mayor Petr Vokral of ANO and leader of the party, Prime Minister Andrej Babis called the proposed grand coalition a dirty trick on voters.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.