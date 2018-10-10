Wednesday, 10 October 2018

ODS, KDU-ČSL, ČSSD & Pirates take Brno

Prague Daily Monitor |
10 October 2018

In a major upset to ANO which won the Brno city hall elections, the ODS, KDU-CSL, CSSD and the Pirates formed a grand coalition of the losers, to take control of the city on Tuesday.

ANO which emerged as the largest party with 18 seats, was outsmarted by the grand coalition as it struggled to make a deal with the ODS which was second with 14 seats. Marketa Vankova of the ODS will be new mayor.

Current mayor Petr Vokral of ANO and leader of the party, Prime Minister Andrej Babis called the proposed grand coalition a dirty trick on voters.