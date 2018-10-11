Saturday, 13 October 2018

Experts from Pirates, Praha sobě and Spojené síly meet

11 October 2018

Czech Television reports that experts from the Pirates, citizens' movement Praha sobě and the TOP 09/STAN led alliance met on Wednesday to discuss their programs, and how a joint one could be agreed upon for Prague. Items on the agenda, focussed on transport and included the development of the new 'D' metro line, parking in the city, investment into tram operations, and reconstruction of the Liben Bridge. All parties agreed that much more still needed to be discussed, and city hall government formation would still take some time.