Experts from Pirates, Praha sobě and Spojené síly meet
Czech Television reports that experts from the Pirates, citizens' movement Praha sobě and the TOP 09/STAN led alliance met on Wednesday to discuss their programs, and how a joint one could be agreed upon for Prague. Items on the agenda, focussed on transport and included the development of the new 'D' metro line, parking in the city, investment into tram operations, and reconstruction of the Liben Bridge. All parties agreed that much more still needed to be discussed, and city hall government formation would still take some time.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.