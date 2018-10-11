Head of the General Financial Directorate calls for check on Olomouc tax office
The Olomouc tax office, which made the news recently for subpoenaing 95 newlywed couples for details about their weddings, so they could check on restaurants that were underreporting sales, will itself be audited. Martin Janecek, head of the GFR announced this on Wednesday. Experts had earlier called the Olomouc tax office's move illegal and a gross abuse of authority.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.