Saturday, 13 October 2018

Head of the General Financial Directorate calls for check on Olomouc tax office

Prague Daily Monitor |
11 October 2018

The Olomouc tax office, which made the news recently for subpoenaing 95 newlywed couples for details about their weddings, so they could check on restaurants that were underreporting sales, will itself be audited. Martin Janecek, head of the GFR announced this on Wednesday. Experts had earlier called the Olomouc tax office's move illegal and a gross abuse of authority.