Senator from Prague 2 Michálek calls on his opponent Hilšer to give up the fight
iDNES.cz reports that Libor Michalek the Senator from Prague 2 for the Pirates, who is defending his seat against former Presidential candidate Marek Hilser, called on Hilser to quit the race. Michalek suggested that he had supported Hilser during his Presidential run, by gathering enough signatures in the Senate for Hilser, and it was only fair that Hilser not challenge him, and honourably bow out. Michalek who was elected to the senate in 2012, is a former whistle-blower, but only managed 16% in the first round of the senate race, to Hilser's 44%.
