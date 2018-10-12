Saturday, 13 October 2018

Pirates leader Hřib expects to be mayor

Czech Television reports that Zdeněk Hřib, leader of the Pirates, expects to be mayor of Prague and remains quite steadfast in his demand. Officially the leaders of all three parties of the proposed coalition including Jan Čižinský from Praha sobě and Jiří Pospíšil from TOP 09 are potential mayors, but Hřib's reasoning is that he should be the one to lead, given that the Pirates got a quarter of a percentage point more in vote share. All three parties have the same number of seats in the council. Čižinský maintains he should be leader due to the largest share of preferential votes he received.