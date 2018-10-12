Saturday, 13 October 2018

Property prices in the regions are stabilising

Hospodářské noviny reports that property prices in cities in certain regions of the country are beginning to stabilise and seem to have reached their ceiling, after years of record growth. Prices which rose over 70% in some parts of the country in the last four years are no longer rising, as demand for apartments slacks. Prices in Ostrava and parts of northern Bohemia and Moravia have peaked, but the lack of supply of new flats in Prague, means that prices continue to rise in the capital.