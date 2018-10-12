Property prices in the regions are stabilising
Hospodářské noviny reports that property prices in cities in certain regions of the country are beginning to stabilise and seem to have reached their ceiling, after years of record growth. Prices which rose over 70% in some parts of the country in the last four years are no longer rising, as demand for apartments slacks. Prices in Ostrava and parts of northern Bohemia and Moravia have peaked, but the lack of supply of new flats in Prague, means that prices continue to rise in the capital.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.