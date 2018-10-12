Saturday, 13 October 2018

Prospective Prague coalition meets again

12 October 2018

Experts from the Pirates, Praha sobe and the TOP 09/STAN led alliance met on Thursday to discuss combining their political agendas and other details of the emerging coalition. After Tuesday's meeting to discuss transportation, the experts discussed IT, communication and digitalisation of services - all issues that were high on the agenda of the Pirates. While agreements were reached on most points, a few issues will be addressed in the coming days.