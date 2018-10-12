Temperature records tumble as Indian summer continues
Temperature records across the country went for a toss on Wednesday, as the hottest summer on record in the Czech Republic kept holding on. Neumetely, which is located in the Beroun district, close to Prague, recorded a maximum of 24.9 degrees Celsius – the highest in the country. Four other weather stations in the country including Prague's Clementinum, recorded their highest temperature for October, in over 100 years.
