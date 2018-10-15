Wednesday, 17 October 2018

Fight expected within government over future of freight train stations

Prague Daily Monitor |
15 October 2018

Jan Hamacek, Deputy PM and Interior Minister told television host Vaclav Moravec on his show on Czech Television over the weekend, that as leader of the CSSD – the junior partner in the ruling alliance, he would be against Transport Minister Dan Tok's (ANO) plan to privatise CD Cargo's freight train stations. He added that Tok was going against the government's set agenda, and that the CSSD would not stand for it.