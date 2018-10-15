ODS causes upset, wins most Senate seats
The Civic Democrats won the Senate elections with 9 seats, after results were declared in the second round run-offs on Saturday evening. ODS senators won several runoffs against candidates from Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO movement, despite being behind them in the first round results.
The Social Democrats (CSSD) who were defending 13 seats only managed to save one of those, and lost 12, supplementing their wipeout in the communal elections last week. A record number of independent/unaffiliated candidates also made into the Senate this year.
