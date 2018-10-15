Wednesday, 17 October 2018

Senate chair's position up for grabs

Prague Daily Monitor |
The Civic Democrats (ODS) and Alliance of Mayors (STAN) are currently the largest parties in the senate and both have their eyes set on the prestigious senate chair's spot.

With both parties tally being 16, after the weekend's Senate elections, tough negotiations are on with independent candidates who were elected, including losing Presidential candidate Pavel Fischer and Masaryk University rector Mikulas Bek, as the parties will aim to bring them into their caucuses.

The Social Democrats (CSSD), which previously had pole position, lost 12 senators after the weekend – and the new largest party will attempt to take over the chair's spot.