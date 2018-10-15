Wednesday, 17 October 2018

Senate without communists

Prague Daily Monitor |
15 October 2018

Continuing a dismal week for left-wing parties, the Senate for the first time since 1996 will be without a representative from the Communist party (KSCM). The only Communist candidate in the fray in the second round runoffs, Milada Halikova lost in Karvina to Petr Vicha of the CSSD, the only candidate from the Social Democrats to make it through. Voter turnout for the weekend was a dismal 16%, a fact many attributed to the surprisingly warm autumnal weather.