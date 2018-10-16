Wednesday, 17 October 2018

Babis visits Frontex in Warsaw, says no need for more migrants

Prague Daily Monitor |
Prime Minister Andrej Babis visited the European border security organisation Frontex's office in Warsaw on Monday.

While appreciating the work done by Frontex in securing the EU's external borders, Babis along with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki, added that he saw no reason to expand Frontex as the European Commission suggests from the current 1500 to 10000 people.

He also reiterated that he was against the EU accepting any new migrants, and that it was better to help by supporting development in countries like Syria, through the construction of schools and homes.