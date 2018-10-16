Wednesday, 17 October 2018

Chovancec calls for ČSSD to leave gov't, Hamáček criticizes him

Prague Daily Monitor |
16 October 2018

Former acting head of the ČSSD and former Interior Minister Milan Chovanec, published a letter to the Social Democratic party on social media, suggesting that going into a minority government was a mistake and that it was better off sitting in the opposition.

Chovancec suggested that this was what had cost the party dearly in the Senate and communal elections, and a change of direction was needed. Chovanec's letter underlined the growing chaos in the ČSSD as the leadership and chair Jan Hamáček struggle to keep control.