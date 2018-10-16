Ruling coalition will need KSČM more after Senate debacle
Hospodarske noviny reports that the ruling coalition comprised of ANO and the Social Democrats will now be more dependent on the Communists in the lower house to pass critical legislation. This is due to the fact that the Senate will now be under the control of the opposition, after both the ruling parties failed poorly in the weekend's elections.
It is expected that the Senate will return key legislation to the Chamber, especially on issues that concern labour and expansion of government, given the right-wing orientation of the largest parties in the Senate, and constant support from the Communists will be required by the minority government to ensure bills pass.
